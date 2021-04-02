Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick - The Crucifixion of Our Lord (THE DOLOROUS PASSION) It was about a quarter past twelve when Jesus was crucified; and at the moment the cross was lifted up, the … More

Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick - The Crucifixion of Our Lord (THE DOLOROUS PASSION)

It was about a quarter past twelve when Jesus was crucified; and at the moment the cross was lifted up, the Temple resounded with the blast of trumpets, which were always blown to announce the sacrifice of the Paschal Lamb.