EWTN Bookmark - 2021-04-12 - Web of Faith: a Curious Catholic's Answers to Theological Questions In their easy-to-understand guide, Fr. John Trigilio and Fr. Ken Brighenti answer theological question… More

EWTN Bookmark - 2021-04-12 - Web of Faith: a Curious Catholic's Answers to Theological Questions



In their easy-to-understand guide, Fr. John Trigilio and Fr. Ken Brighenti answer theological questions on topics ranging from Catechetics to same-sex marriage. They discuss their latest book with host, Doug Keck.