⚜ THE HOLY CLOAK OF ST. JOSEPH ⚜

POPE LEO XIII: It is natural and worthy that as Blessed Joseph ministered to all the needs of the family at Nazareth and girt it about with his protection, he should now cover with the cloak of his heavenly patronage, and defend, the Church of Jesus Christ.In the name of the + Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.Jesus, Mary and Joseph,I give Thee my heart and my soul.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning it is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.OFFERINGO Glorious Patriarch St. Joseph, I humbly prostrate myself before Thee. I beg the Lord Jesus, thine Immaculate Spouse, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and all the Angels and Saints in the Heavenly Court, to join me in this devotion. I offer thee this precious cloak, while pledging my sincerest faith and devotion. I promise to do all in my power to honor thee throughout my lifetime to prove my love for thee.Help me, St. Joseph. Assist me now and throughout my lifetime, but especially at the moment of my death, as thou wert assisted by Jesus and Mary, that I may join thee one day in Heaven and there honor thee for all eternity. Amen.PRAYER IHail O Glorious St. Joseph, thou who art entrusted with the priceless treasures of Heaven and Earth and virgin-father of Him Who doth nourish all the creatures of the universe. Thou art, after Mary, the Saint most worthy of our love and devotion. Thou alone, above all the Saints, wert chosen for that supreme honor of rearing, guiding, nourishing and even embracing the Messiah, Whom so many kings and prophets would have so desired to behold.St. Joseph, save my soul and obtain for me from the Divine Mercy of God that petition for which I humbly pray. And for the Holy Souls in Purgatory, grant a great comfort from their pain.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)PRAYER IIO powerful St. Joseph, thou wert proclaimed the Patron of the Universal Church, therefore, I invoke thee, above all the other Saints, as the greatest protector of the afflicted, and I offer countless blessings to thy most generous heart, always ready to help in any need.To thee, O Glorious St. Joseph, come the widows, the orphans, the abandoned, the afflicted, and the oppressed. There is no sorrow, heartache or anguish which thou hast not consoled. Deign, I beseech thee, to use on my behalf those gifts which God hast given thee, until I too shall be granted the answer to my petition And thou, Holy Souls in Purgatory, pray to St. Joseph for me.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)PRAYER IIICountless are those who have prayed to thee before me and have received comfort and peace, graces and favors. My heart, so sad and sorrowful, cannot find rest in the midst of this trial which besets me. O Glorious St. Joseph, thou knowest all my needs even before I set them forth in prayer. Thou knowest how important this petition is for me. I prostrate myself before thee as I sigh under the heavy weight of the problemwhich confronts me.There is no human heart in which I can confide my sorrow; and even if I should find a compassionate creature who would be willing to assist me, still he would be unable to help me. Only thou can help me in my sorrow, St. Joseph, and I beg thee to hear my plea. O St. Joseph, comforter of the afflicted, have pity on my sorrow and pity on those Poor Souls who place so much hope in their prayers to thee.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)PRAYER IVO Sublime Patriarch St. Joseph, because of thy perfect obedience to God, thou mayest intercede for me. For thy holy life full of grace and merit, hear my prayer. For thy most sweet name, help me. For your most holy tears, comfort me. For thy seven sorrows, intercede for me. For your seven joys, console me. From all harm of body and soul, deliver me. From all danger and disaster, save me.Assist me with thy powerful intercession and seek for me, through thy power and mercy, all that is necessary for my salvation and particularly the favor of which I now stand in such great need.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)PRAYER VO Glorious St. Joseph, countless are the graces and favors which thou hast obtained for afflicted souls. Illness of every nature, those who are oppressed, persecuted, betrayed, bereft of all human comfort, even those in need of their life bread - all who imploreth thy powerful intercession are comforted in their affliction.Do not permit, O dearest St. Joseph, that I alone be the only one of all who hast appealed to thee, to be denied this petition which I so earnestly beg of thee. Show thy kindness and generosity even to me, that I may cry out in thanksgiving, "Eternal glory to our Holy Patriarch St. Joseph, my great protector on Earth and the defender of the HolySouls in Purgatory."(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)PRAYER VIEternal Father, Who art in Heaven, through the merits of Jesus and Mary, I beg Thee to grant my petition. In the name of Jesus and Mary I prostrate myself before Thy Divine presence and I beseech Thee to accept my hopeful plea to persevere in my prayers that I may be numbered among the throngs of those who live under the patronage of St. Joseph. Extend Thy blessing on this precious treasury of prayers which I today offer to him as a pledge of my devotion.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)PRAYER VIIGlorious St Joseph, spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and virginal father of Jesus, look upon me and watch over me; lead me on the path of sanctifying grace; take heed of the urgent needs which I now beg you to envelop within the folds of your fatherly cloak. Dismiss those obstacles and difficulties standing in the way of my prayer and grant that the happy answer to my petition may serve for the greater glory of God and my eternal salvation. As a pledge of my undying gratitude, I promise to spread the word of your glory while offering thanks to the Lord for having so blessed your power and might in Heaven and Earth.(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)SUPPLICATIONSIn honor of St. Joseph's hidden life with Jesus and MarySt. Joseph, pray that Jesus may come into my soul and sanctify me.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus may come into my heart and inspire it with charity.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus may come into my mind and enlighten it.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus may guidemy will and strengthen it.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus may directmy thoughts and purify them.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus may guidemy desires and direct them.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus may look upon my deeds and extend His blessings.St. Joseph, pray that Jesus mayinflame me with love for Him.St. Joseph, request for me from Jesusthe imitation of thy virtues.MEMORARERemember O most chaste spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, my good protector St Joseph, that never was it known that anyone who came to your protection, and sought your intercession was left unaided. Confidently I prostrate myself before you and fervently beg for your powerful intervention. O Virgin-Father of our dear Redeemer, despise not my petition, but in your mercy, hear and answer me. Amen.THE LITANY OF ST. JOSEPHLord, have mercy. R. Lord have mercy.Christ, have mercy. R. Christ have mercy.Lord, have mercy. R. Lord have mercy.Christ hear us. R. Christ graciously hear us.God, the Father of Heaven, R. have mercy on us.God, the Son, Redeemer of the world, R. have mercy on us.God, the Holy Spirit, R. have mercy on us.Holy Trinity, One God, R. have mercy on us.Holy Mary, R. pray for us.St. Joseph, R. pray for us.Renowned offspring of David, R. pray for us.Light of Patriarchs, R. pray for us.Spouse of the Mother of God, R. pray for us.Chaste guardian of the Virgin, R. pray for us.Virgin Father of the Son of God, R. pray for us.Diligent protector of Christ, R. pray for us.Head of the Holy Family, R. pray for us.Joseph most just, R. pray for us.Joseph most chaste, R. pray for us.Joseph most prudent, R. pray for us.Joseph most strong, R. pray for us.Joseph most obedient, R. pray for us.Joseph most faithful, R. pray for us.Mirror of patience, R. pray for us.Lover of poverty, R. pray for us.Model of artisans, R. pray for us.Glory of home life, R. pray for us.Guardian of virgins, R. pray for us.Pillar of families, R. pray for us.Solace of the wretched, R. pray for us.Hope of the sick, R. pray for us.Patron of the dying, R. pray for us.Terror of demons, R. pray for us.Protector of Holy Church, R. pray for us.Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, R. spare us, O Lord.Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, R. graciously hear us, O Lord.Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world. R. have mercy on us.He made him the lord of his household.R. And prince over all his possessions.Let us pray, --- O God, in your ineffable providence you were pleased to choose Blessed Joseph to be the spouse of your most holy Mother; grant, we beg you, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in heaven whom on earth we venerate as our Protector: You who live and reign forever and ever. R. Amen.CLOSING PRAYERS OF THEHOLY CLOAK(Recite the “Glory Be” 3 times in thanksgiving to the Most Holy TrinityFor having exalted St. Joseph to a position of such exceptional dignity.)O Glorious Patriarch St. Joseph, thou who wert chosen by God above all men to be the earthly head of the most holy of families, I beseech thee to accept me within the folds of thy holy cloak, that thou mayest become the guardian and custodian of my soul.O Wondrous St. Joseph, from this moment on, I choose thee as my father, my protector, my counselor, my patron and I beseech thee to place in thy custody my body, my soul, all that I am, all that I possess, my life and my death.O Loving St. Joseph, look upon me as one of thy children; defend me from the treachery of my enemies, invisible or otherwise, assist me at all times in all my necessities; console me in the bitterness of my life, and especially at the hour of my death. Say but one word for me to the Divine Redeemer Whom thou wert deemed worthy to hold in thine arms, and to the Blessed Virgin Mary, thy most chaste spouse. Request for me those blessings which will lead me to salvation. Include me amongst those who art most dear to thee and I shall set forth to prove myself worthy of thy special patronage. + Amen.