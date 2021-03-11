Clicks777
March 12 - Saint Fina (Seraphina)
Fina was born in a little Italian town called San Gimignano. Her parents had once been well off, but misfortune had left them poor. Seraphina, or Fina, as her family called her, was their daughter. Fina was pretty and lively. She had a generous nature. Each day she saved half of her dinner for someone in the town poorer than she. During the day she sewed and spun cloth to help pay the family debts. At night, she usually spent a long time praying to Jesus and Mary.
When she was still quite young, her father died. Fina was struck with an illness that deformed and paralyzed her. Movement became almost impossible and Fina lay for six years on wooden planks. Pain rushed through her whole body. The only way she could bear it was to concentrate on Jesus as he was nailed to the cross. "I unite my sufferings to yours, Jesus," she would whisper. Sometimes, when the pain was horrible, she would say, "It is not my wounds but yours, O Christ, that hurt me." Fina was left alone for many hours every day because her mother had to go out to work or beg. The neighbors knew about Fina, but her sores had become so foul smelling that people made excuses for not going to visit her. Unexpectedly, Fina's mother passed away. Now the girl was left alone. Only one neighbor, her good friend Beldia, came to care for her. Beldia tried to give Fina as much attention as she could, but Fina was usually left alone. It was obvious that she could not live much longer. She refused to lose heart. Someone mentioned to her about the tremendous sufferings St. Gregory the Great had endured. Fina became devoted to him. It is said that one day, as she groaned in pain, St. Gregory appeared to her. He said kindly, "Child, on my feast day God will grant you rest." His feast day in older calendars had been celebrated on March 12, because he had died on March 12, 604. So on March 12, 1253, St. Gregory came to take Fina home to heaven.
Reflection: From St. Fina's example we come to know the power of living hope-filled lives, with trust in God's dream for each one of us.
Saints of the Day:
Almut of Wetter
Alphege the Bald
Angela Salawa
Basilissa of Asia
Beatrix of Engelport
Bernard of Carinola
Claudius the Minor
Egdunus
Fechno
Heiu of Hartlepool
Indrecht of Iona
Joseph Zhang Dapeng
Luigi Orione
Maximilian of Thebeste
Mura McFeredach
Paul Aurelian
Peter of Nicomedia
Peter the Deacon
Seraphina
Theophanes the Chronographer
—
Martyrs of Nicomedia – 8 saints
—
Brian Bòruimhe
Dorotheus of Nicomedia
Elfego the Elder
Gorgonio of Nicomedia
Jerome of Recanati
Justina Bezzoli Francucci
Symeon the New Theologian
catholicsaints.info/12-march/
Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Saint(s) of the day : St. Maximilian, St. Luigi Orione, Priest (1872-1940)
Readings
Commentary of the day : Blessed Titus Brandsma
"Have you also been deceived?"
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 7:40-53.
Some in the crowd who heard these words of Jesus said, "This is truly the Prophet."
Others said, "This is the Messiah." But others said, "The Messiah will not come from Galilee, will he?
Does not scripture say that the Messiah will be of David's family and come from Bethlehem, the village where David lived?"
So a division occurred in the crowd because of him.
Some of them even wanted to arrest him, but no one laid hands on him.
So the guards went to the chief priests and Pharisees, who asked them, "Why did you not bring him?"
The guards answered, "Never before has anyone spoken like this one."
So the Pharisees answered them, "Have you also been deceived?
Have any of the authorities or the Pharisees believed in him?
But this crowd, which does not know the law, is accursed."
Nicodemus, one of their members who had come to him earlier, said to them,
Does our law condemn a person before it first hears him and finds out what he is doing?
They answered and said to him, "You are not from Galilee also, are you? Look and see that no prophet arises from Galilee."
Then each went to his own house,
