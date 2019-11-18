Pope Pius XI on the communism

Our Lady of Fatima told us that we'll be chastised by Russia if we don't amend our life and we didn't. It's even worse and there is no sign of an increasing devotion to the 1st Saturday of the month.… More

Then, it should happen quite soon as prophesied by 1 Thessalonians 5.