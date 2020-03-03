Clicks34

Bp. Schneider about Coronavirus and Communion in the hand

Lisi Sterndorfer
Bp. Schneider about #coronavirus and communion in the hand. Dr Taylor Marshall Highlight with @TaylorRMarshall and Bishop Athanasius Schneider: t.co/SuzJ5FxBPA
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up