While in Rome, Portland Archbishop Alexander Sample, USA, celebrated Candlemas in the Fraternity of Saint Peter church using pre-1960 rites ( pictures ).This liturgy was abolished by Pius XII (+1958). Peter Kwasniewski points on social media (February 6) to the purple color of the liturgical vestments and the folded chasubles which was abolished by Pius XII.Sample recently displayed himself as an ardent Francis partisan ( English ).