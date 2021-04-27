New York’s Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that he and his colleagues will be introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, but opponents oppose the move …

New York’s Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that he and his colleagues will be introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, but opponents oppose the move saying the unintended consequences will put young people at risk. Currents News will air a special report on legalizing pot and if it has a chance of becoming the law of the land. CurrentsNews