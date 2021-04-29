NY TIMES: Giving up on school - Frustrated with online classes, students in Italy are dropping out

Even before the coronavirus hit, Italy had among the worst dropout rates in Europe. But closed schools and online classes have pushed students out in ever higher numbers.
Italy closed its schools — fully or in part — for 35 weeks in the first year of the pandemic — three times longer than France, and more than Spain or Germany.
And experts say that by doing so, the country, which has Europe’s oldest population and was already lagging behind in critical educational indicators, has risked leaving behind its youth, its greatest and rarest resource for a strong post-pandemic recovery.
In Naples’ Scampia district, known across Italy as a tough place plagued for years by the Camorra mafia, teachers at the Melissa Bassi High School had made significant progress in getting local children into school through art projects, workshops and personal tutoring.
The school’s principal said half of its students had stopped following classes when they moved online. He said the school had given cellphone SIM cards to those who could not afford Wi-Fi and offered evening lessons to teenagers forced to work as the pandemic hit their families’ finances.
But the challenge was enormous. Some of the neighborhood’s most neglected housing projects lack cellphone coverage, and children are often crammed with multiple family members into a few rooms. Teachers hoped most of the students would return when schools reopened, but they feared that those who had fallen behind would not see the point of going back.
“They are so discouraged,” said Marta Compagnone, a teacher there. “They think the bets are off.”
nytimes.com/…/26/world/europe/italy-schools-covid-dropouts.html
Clicks7
- Report
Social networks