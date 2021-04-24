306. God seduces

Jerusalem continues to be unfaithful. The people are unfaithful to God. The inhabitants take unspecified paths, which keep them away from an authentic relationship with God.God wants to conquer us as he does with his people, because he knows that we are beings of love, since we are beings created by Love:“[My unfaithful wife], I will allure her; I will lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.” Hosea, chapter 2, verse 16God wants to seduce, not to force. He wants to seduce his unfaithful wife. We recognize ourselves in this unfaithful wife towards Love, when we move away from him by ways contrary to his will. God goes beyond our unfaithfulness.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas