Etna does it again! Another eruption in Italy - Jan 2021





The famous Mount Etna, located in Sicily, suddenly began to erupt on the night of January 18-19. This is reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, located in the capital of Sicily, Catania.

At about 7:15 PM on Monday, one of the many craters located on the southeastern slope of Etna began erupting two lava flows, one flowing towards the Valle del Bove in the east, the other towards the north. This was accompanied by the release of a column of ash and smoke, ground tremors and infrasonic tremors.

On the morning of January 19, the activity of the volcano began to decline. Currently, lava flows are cooling down, tremors and tremors have significantly weakened. Observers do not notice any significant changes in the contour of the volcano.

At the same time, European laboratories, in particular the Center for Observing Volcanic Ash in the Atmosphere (VAAC) in Toulouse, France, note an ash cloud that moves at an altitude of about 4 kilometers southward.



