The Rosary (Glorious Mysteries) with Bishop Robert Barron. Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Wednesdays and, outside the … More





Pray the Rosary with Bishop Barron! The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary, which are traditionally prayed on Wednesdays and, outside the seasons of Advent and Lent, on Sundays, are:



2:07 - The Resurrection

6:26 - The Ascension

11:08 - The Descent of the Holy Spirit

16:29 - The Assumption

21:33 - The Coronation of Mary



