Sixth Seal is the Warning known as the Illumination of Conscience, the first of ten secrets of Medjugorje where the entire world will have an encounter with God to show us our soul and our entire life as a movie as He sees it. Time will stop for a moment even planes. The door of Divine Mercy is about to be locked with this Seal but who can comprehend the Mercy of Jesus Christ, perhaps the sinner who needs it most. Professor Daniel and Mark will explain how the Church Fathers, mystics and Saints say how this mini judgement is different from our personal and immediate judgement at death and the general judgement of every person who ever lived when we all see our sins on the Day of the Lord when time ends and only Heaven and Hell will continue for eternity...