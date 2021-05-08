Alexander Acha - María (In Honor of the Virgin Mary)

Clicks976
carlosfire76 on July 11, 2011 Alexander Acha's Song to the Virgin Mary
Alexander Acha Alemán (born January 25, 1985 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal) is a Latin Grammy winning Mexican singer-songwriter. The son of Mexican pop singer Emmanuel, Alexander Acha is also a pianist and a Berklee College of Music alum. He was raised as a devout Roman Catholic. His debut album Voy (2008) reached gold status in his native country, with Te Amo being his first single.[2] On November 5, 2009 he won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.
Mary, Mary, Mary,
night arrives
Mary, Mary,
And perverse and hungry shadows
come to laugh at me.
They look at me, studying me, haunting me...
But I sleep well,
Nothing bothers me
Because I know my mother,
My mother Mary
Does not leave my side.
Mary, Mary forever,
May the earth sing,
Mary, Mary,
Let the feast days be prolonged and
Music and dances begin for you.
One hears "thank yous",…More
night arrives
Mary, Mary,
And perverse and hungry shadows
come to laugh at me.
They look at me, studying me, haunting me...
But I sleep well,
Nothing bothers me
Because I know my mother,
My mother Mary
Does not leave my side.
Mary, Mary forever,
May the earth sing,
Mary, Mary,
Let the feast days be prolonged and
Music and dances begin for you.
One hears "thank yous",…More
Mary, Mary, Mary,
night arrives
Mary, Mary,
And perverse and hungry shadows
come to laugh at me.
They look at me, studying me, haunting me...
But I sleep well,
Nothing bothers me
Because I know my mother,
My mother Mary
Does not leave my side.
Mary, Mary forever,
May the earth sing,
Mary, Mary,
Let the feast days be prolonged and
Music and dances begin for you.
One hears "thank yous", applause and "Long live!"
That's what's heard today
In all corners...
Because the whole of Mexico
Brings you serenades and sings.
Mary, Mary, Mary,
Hail Mary,
Mary, Mary,
Full of grace,
Blessed, blessed,
Blessed are you.
Blessed among women
And blessed is the fruit
Peace of thy womb,
The infinite love,
The light of life,
Our brother Jesus.
Mary, Mary, Mary,
Virgin forever,
The Holy brave one,
A best friend,
A lovelier mother you're not going to find.
Loyal, powerful, loving,
She is so glorious,
Our beautiful queen,
That is why Mexico
serenades and sings to you.
Mary, Mary, Mary,
Viva la morenita,
The beautiful virgin,
Viva la mexicana,
La Guadalupana, Queen of peace.
The cause of our joy,
Queen of the family,
Morning Star,
Salvation of souls.
Mystical rose we trust you.
She listens, watches and understands me,
Looks patiently,
Suddenly,
gives me advice,
She kisses my forehead and I live again.
Mary, Mary, Mary,
When I walked away,
Mary, Mary,
When I was lost,
In grave danger, you came for me.
And now there are so many wonderful things
We have gone through on this train of life
I do not know how to say, how to thank you
What you have done for me.
Maria.
