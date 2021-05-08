Alexander Acha - María (In Honor of the Virgin Mary) carlosfire76 on July 11, 2011 Alexander Acha's Song to the Virgin Mary Alexander Acha Alemán (born January 25, 1985 in Mexico City, Distrito Fede… More

Alexander Acha - María (In Honor of the Virgin Mary)



carlosfire76 on July 11, 2011

Alexander Acha Alemán (born January 25, 1985 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal) is a Latin Grammy winning Mexican singer-songwriter. The son of Mexican pop singer Emmanuel , Alexander Acha is also a pianist and a Berklee College of Music alum. He was raised as a devout Roman Catholic. His debut album Voy (2008) reached gold status in his native country, with Te Amo being his first single.[2] On November 5, 2009 he won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.