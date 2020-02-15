Francis Receives Award from European Jewish Congress

Francis granted a February 14 private meeting to Viatcheslav Kantor, President of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, and the European Jewish Congress.If Kantor were not Jewish, the oligarch media would call him a “Russian oligarch.”He said that his Forum wants to address “the most pressing moral and ethical challenges of our time,” like “hatred,” “refugees,” “extremism” and “global inequality” – known code words used to suppress free speech and to promote mass-immigration.Regarding “global inequality”, Kantor has a net-worth of 3.5 billion dollars.Francis agreed with the billionaire’s proposals “because of the need to protect younger generations from extremist ideology.”Kantor bestowed on Francis the 2020 Golden Vision award. Before John Paul II, the Popes always refused this world’s awards.