World Over - 2021-03-04 - Meghan Cox Gurdon with Raymond Arroyo MEGHAN COX GURDON, book critic at The Wall Street Journal shares her thoughts on the cancel culture and its most recent victim, the … More

World Over - 2021-03-04 - Meghan Cox Gurdon with Raymond Arroyo



MEGHAN COX GURDON, book critic at The Wall Street Journal shares her thoughts on the cancel culture and its most recent victim, the stories of Dr. Seuss.