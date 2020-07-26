Relic of Saint Anne

"O God, You conferred upon holy Anne the grace to bear the Mother of Your only-begotten Son; help us through the prayers of this holy woman as we celebrate her feast. Through the same Jesus Christ, … More

"O God, You conferred upon holy Anne the grace to bear the Mother of Your only-begotten Son; help us through the prayers of this holy woman as we celebrate her feast. Through the same Jesus Christ, our Lord." Amen. – Collect for the feast of St Anne (26 July). This relic of the mother of Our Lady (as well as relics of St Agatha, St Gundula, et al.) is in Brussels Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr