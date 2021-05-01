Clicks2
Catholic Scandinavia Episode 1 1 Selja EWTNMore
Catholic Scandinavia Episode 1 1 Selja EWTN
The Catholic Church in Norway is almost as old as the kingdom itself, dating from approximately 900 A.D., with the first Christian monarchs, Haakon I from 934. The country is considered to have officially converted upon the death of the king St. Olav at the Battle of Stiklestad in 1030. The subsequent Christianisation took several hundred years.
Largely the work of Anglo-Saxon missionaries,…More
Largely the work of Anglo-Saxon missionaries,…More
The Catholic Church in Norway is almost as old as the kingdom itself, dating from approximately 900 A.D., with the first Christian monarchs, Haakon I from 934. The country is considered to have officially converted upon the death of the king St. Olav at the Battle of Stiklestad in 1030. The subsequent Christianisation took several hundred years.
Largely the work of Anglo-Saxon missionaries, the Norwegian Church has been considered the only daughter of English Catholicism. Cardinal Nicholas Breakspear, later Pope Adrian IV, established a church province in 1152, the Archdiocese of Nidaros (Trondheim).
Largely the work of Anglo-Saxon missionaries, the Norwegian Church has been considered the only daughter of English Catholicism. Cardinal Nicholas Breakspear, later Pope Adrian IV, established a church province in 1152, the Archdiocese of Nidaros (Trondheim).