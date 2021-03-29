 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
No Vaccination, No Confession

Confessions are “for those vaccinated” only in New York's Most Precious Blood church.

The parish repeats on ChurchOfThePreciousBlood.org that “only those vaccinated" may come to confession "in order to protect yourself, and more importantly, to protect others in case you are asymptomatic and contagious.”

In the parish, masks are mandatory even for two-year-old children. People unable to wear a mask are not welcome at the Masses.

De Profundis
This is obscene.
Tree
DEFENSA DE LA FE
Message Our Lady Lassalette
Message Our Lady Lassalette
"Priests, my Son's ministers, priests, by their evil life, by their irreverences and their impiety in celebrating the holy mysteries, love of money, love of honor and pleasures, priests have become sewers of impurity. Yes, priests call forth vengeance, and vengeance is suspended over their heads. Woe to priests, and to persons consecrated to God, who by their infidelities and their evil life are crucifying my son anew! The sins of persons consecrated to God cry to heaven and call for vengeance, and now here is vengeance at their very doors, for no longer is anyone found to beg mercy and pardon for the people; there are no more generous souls, there is now no one worthy of offering the spotless Victim to the Eternal on the worlds behalf.
Tree
Eric Sammons: "There are unquestionably two religions existing within the Catholic Church today. Fortunately, the true religion offers forgiveness to all, not just the vaccinated."
Defeat Modernism
These false Novus Ordo priests aren't even validly ordained. Waste of time to go to mass or confession at a Modernist heretic parish.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
False bergoglian church.
