Advocata
40 minutes ago
Vatican City State issues decree suggesting those who refuse COVID vaccine may lose their jobs (Italian)
es.news
and 2 other users link to it
es.news
mentioned this post in
Vaticano del Covid-19: los que se negaron a ser vacunados pueden ser despedidos
now
de.news
mentioned this post in
Covid-19 Vatikan: Wer die Impfung verweigert, kann gefeuert werden
7 minutes ago
en.news
mentioned this post in
Covid-19 Vatican: Who Refused Vaccination May Be Fired
31 minutes ago
