NSW introduces $200 fine to enforce indoor mask mandate.



New South Wales supermarket staff are preparing for an onslaught of complaints as fines are introduced to help enforce the state's indoor mask mandate.



From today, everyone must wear a mask in shops, salons, indoor venues and on public transport, or risk a $200 on-the-spot fine.



The rule applies to Greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains.