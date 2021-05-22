Covid, Communism, and the Catholic Answer to Today's Problems. In this video, Father Couture from the Society of St. Pius X discusses the problems of today's world and the simple solution that will … More

Covid, Communism, and the Catholic Answer to Today's Problems.In this video, Father Couture from the Society of St. Pius X discusses the problems of today's world and the simple solution that will resolve all human crises: the Catholic Faith.Fr. Couture begins with a description of the historical events that led up to today's specific crisis. He recalls the Roman Empire, the French Revolution, and the outbreak of communism around the world. Fr. Couture weaves a thorough understanding of the Scriptures and Catholic Tradition into his historical background, touching on the problem of evil, St. Thomas Aquinas, and the example of the martyrs in the early Church.Fr. Couture then discusses the covid-19 crisis in particular, questioning the governments that seem to have used this virus as a pretext for furthering the advance of a communist state. According to Fr. Couture, the real epidemic is not the virus itself, but the fear that has captured the hearts of so many around the world.At the root of all the conflict we are now experiencing, Fr. Couture says, there is nothing new: it is the battle between good and evil. In church closures and the abandonment of the sacraments, he sees the forces of evil at work. He also speaks strongly against the evils of pornography and drug use as contributors to the despair leading so many souls away from their true happiness.Fr. Couture does not mean to depress his listeners, however, and he reminds them of the certain victory that overcomes the world: the Catholic Faith. He encourages his listeners to think of the Heavenly Jerusalem and strive towards that goal, sanctifying the world in which they find themselves and ultimately finding eternal happiness and glory in Heaven.Video originally published here: