TRANS-Figuration: A Word on the Equality Act.

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father takes a look at the Gospel reading on the Transfiguration of Jesus on Mount Tabor. This event, commemorated in the middle of Lent, speaks to the need to go through death and suffering that necessarily comes before the glory of heaven.



Father draws the parallel, then, from the passion of Jesus Christ to the coming passion of the Mystical Body of Christ as evidenced by the coming Equality Act, which Father describes as a "whip that will be used to scourge the Church."



As a pastor of a parish that includes a Catholic grade school, Father breaks down the horrific ramifications of this Act where Catholic moral teaching is concerned.