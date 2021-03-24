 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks55
De Profundis
"This is Miss Richard Firth of the Green Party (Leeds). Richard now identifies as a woman. The tee shirt reads: "Trans woman, an adult human female who was assigned male at birth." You can be suspen…More
"This is Miss Richard Firth of the Green Party (Leeds). Richard now identifies as a woman. The tee shirt reads: "Trans woman, an adult human female who was assigned male at birth."
You can be suspended or banned from Mumsnet, Twitter or Facebook if you query/question this or use the wrong pronouns.
Anyone in Scotand who fails to refer to Richard using female pronouns can now be arrested and charged with a Hate Crime. They can be fined or imprisoned.
The Labour Party and Green Party want to bring in this same law in England and Wales."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up