New Zealand prepares for possible tsunami following three earthquakes. New Zealand is preparing for a possible tsunami in the wake of three earthquakes - with warnings issued for west and eastern … More

New Zealand prepares for possible tsunami following three earthquakes.



New Zealand is preparing for a possible tsunami in the wake of three earthquakes - with warnings issued for west and eastern coastal areas on the north island this morning.



The National Emergency Management Agency advised people near the coast they must move immediately to the nearest high ground or as far inland as possible.



Large swells have ben reported in the province of Northland with residents in Whangarei saying they have seen the ocean recede - suggesting a possible surge in coming hours.



Those who have evacuated have been asked to stay where they are until the official all clear has been given.



Earlier this morning quakes with a magnitude of 7.1, 7.4 and 8.1 struck off the north east coast of New Zealand.



A tsunami watch alert has also been issued for Norfolk Island and the Cook Islands.