US hospitals at capacity as daily infections surpass 200,000 | ABC News.

Hospitals are nearing capacity in several states as another wave of coronavirus patients flow through their doors. More than 113 thousand Americans are now in hospital receiving treatment, more than 200 thousand people are being diagnosed each day.



Our North America Correspondent Kathryn Diss got rare access to a hospital in Nevada, which has turned its underground carpark into a treatment ward.



