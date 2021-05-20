President Joe Biden Reverses Trump Policy on Criminal Justice Reform | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden has been undoing many of the policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. … More





President Joe Biden has been undoing many of the policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. One policy reversed earlier this week on criminal justice reform had support from both the left and the right. An executive order signed by President Trump in 2018, required agencies that issue regulations with criminal penalties to be clear about the conduct that would constitute a crime. Supporters say the measure ensured Americans would not violate laws unknowingly or unintentionally. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government and Director of the Edwin Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to discuss whether President Biden explained why he was revoking this executive action on criminal justice reform. Malcolm shares some examples of people who were given a criminal record for unknowingly performing criminal acts and explains how one can prove that he or she did not know about the law they were breaking. Malcolm tells us whether there is anything lawmakers can do to bring the measure back. Former President Trump recently announced he would be doing in-person rallies over the summer. Malcolm talks about what role he sees Trump playing in the 2022 mid-term elections. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Joe Biden Reverses Trump Policy on Criminal Justice Reform | EWTN News NightlyPresident Joe Biden has been undoing many of the policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. One policy reversed earlier this week on criminal justice reform had support from both the left and the right. An executive order signed by President Trump in 2018, required agencies that issue regulations with criminal penalties to be clear about the conduct that would constitute a crime. Supporters say the measure ensured Americans would not violate laws unknowingly or unintentionally. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government and Director of the Edwin Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to discuss whether President Biden explained why he was revoking this executive action on criminal justice reform. Malcolm shares some examples of people who were given a criminal record for unknowingly performing criminal acts and explains how one can prove that he or she did not know about the law they were breaking. Malcolm tells us whether there is anything lawmakers can do to bring the measure back. Former President Trump recently announced he would be doing in-person rallies over the summer. Malcolm talks about what role he sees Trump playing in the 2022 mid-term elections. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly