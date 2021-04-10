Republicans Claim Only 5% of President Biden's Infrastructure Bill is for Roads and Bridges During her weekly press conference, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shed some light on how Democrats plan to … More





During her weekly press conference, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shed some light on how Democrats plan to get President Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs bill passed. It is legislation she hopes to get onto the president's desk before Congress goes on summer break. Pelosi says, "We'd hope to do this in the most bipartisan way possible. Infrastructure has not been a partisan issue in the past..." But the speaker says if it can't be done with Republican support, the Senate could get the bills passed through reconciliation, a simple majority vote. That would require total party unity, and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin believes the reconciliation process threatens stable governing. Manchin says, "I watched people that have power and abused it, I watched people that stock power and destroy themselves and I watched people that had a moment of time to make a difference and change things and used it. I would like to be the third." Republicans are speaking out too. Senator Ted Cruz tweeted with sarcasm that abortion, gun control, forced unionization is infrastructure; whatever the left wants is infrastructure. He adds only 5% of President Biden's infrastructure bill is for roads and bridges. Senator Mike Rounds says, "We actually have formulas in place for distribution on roads and bridges and water and so forth, that's all infrastructure. But when you start talking about the add on items, and pretend you can now talk about people being infrastructure I don't like that." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.