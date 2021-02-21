STATISTICHE SUI BAMBINI SCOMPARSI NEL MONDO One Missing Child Is One Too Many The lack of a common definition of “missing child,” and a common response to the issue, results in few reliable … More

STATISTICHE SUI BAMBINI SCOMPARSI NEL MONDO



One Missing Child Is One Too Many

Australia

20,000

Canada

45,288

Germany

100,000

India

96,000

The lack of a common definition of “missing child,” and a common response to the issue, results in few reliable statistics on the scope of the problem around the world.Even with this challenge, we know that:In, an estimatedchildren are reported missing every year.In, an estimatedchildren are reported missing each year.In, an estimatedchildren are reported missing each year.In, an estimatedchildren go missing each year.