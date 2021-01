42.6M abortions were performed worldwide in 2020 according to WorldoMeters.info.This ranks abortion worldwide as the leading cause of death. In 2020, the total number of deaths - abortions excluded - was 59M. The other reasons for last year's deaths were:- Infectious diseases without Covid-19 (13M)- Cancer (8.2M)- Smoking (5.1M)- Alcohol (2.5M)- Coronavirus (allegedly 1.8M)- Road accidents (1.4M)- Suicide (1.1M)