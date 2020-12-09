Introducing the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican. Capitalism lifts people out of poverty and powers global innovation and growth. But to address the challenges of the 21st century, … More

Capitalism lifts people out of poverty and powers global innovation and growth. But to address the challenges of the 21st century, capitalism needs to adapt. Through our commitments, actions and solutions, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican will create stronger, fairer, more collaborative economies and societies, ultimately improving the lives of countless millions of people across the globe.