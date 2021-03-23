Illegal Aliens To Receive 4.38 Billion In ‘Biden Bucks’ While millions of Americans have yet to receive their stimulus checks, a new study reveals that $4.38 billion of the new round will go right … More

Illegal Aliens To Receive 4.38 Billion In ‘Biden Bucks’

While millions of Americans have yet to receive their stimulus checks, a new study reveals that $4.38 billion of the new round will go right into the pockets of illegal immigrants.



Yes, that’s right: illegal immigrants. Biden bucks for all.



The Center for Immigration studies estimates that 2.65 million migrants living here illegally have Social Security numbers, which make them eligible to receive stimulus checks. This particular group of illegal immigrants can be described as “aliens temporarily present without status,” according to Steven Camarota, director of research for the Center for Immigration Studies, per the Epoch Times.



“These individuals are in the country illegally and could be required to leave. Yet, under the current system, they are still given work authorization and Social Security numbers,” he said.



These include Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status recipients, as well as the 882,000 illegal immigrants granted work authorizations and Social Security numbers by U.S. Citizenship and Immigrantion Services in 2020.



Also included are asylum applicants, and those applying for adjustment status and suspension of deportation.



“There is simply no question that millions of illegal immigrants will receive billions of dollars in COVID relief checks,” Camarota said. “This highlights an even more disturbing fact illegal immigrants are being issued Social Security numbers in large numbers. This is a clear indication that America is simply not serious about enforcing its immigration laws.”



Even with a crisis at the southern border, which he refuses to acknowledge for what it is, Joe Biden is doing everything he can to help illegal immigrants.



Rather than America first, it’s America last.