Almost 3,000 lorries stuck between UK and France amid border closure.



Almost 3,000 truck drivers are stuck between the UK and France after France shut its border.



France has joined Ireland and a growing list of European countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK after the outbreak of a novel strand of the coronavirus.



The closure is said to be removed tomorrow under a deal forcing delayed driver’s to take a COVID test.



Around seven hundred lorries are parked up on the M20, ignoring official warning not to travel to channel ports.



Some drivers have been there since the weekend, stranded and beginning to run out of supplies.