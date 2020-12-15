Anybody could become a George Pell in Australia, Keith Windschuttle, a former Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) board member, writes in his book "The Persecution of George Pell" (quadrant.org.au).
His 408-page book explores a surreal pattern of inconsistencies and intrigues in the Cardinal Pell case. "There wasn't a presumption of innocence - there was a presumption of guilt,” Windschuttle said.
He was particularly critical of Australia's state broadcaster, which for him is "unreformable" and "infected by ideological forces."
Windschuttle warned, "there are no guarantees that future members of the High Court will act as credibly as those who acquitted Pell."
Picture: George Pell, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEuckaylfqd
