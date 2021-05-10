322. A jewel

Jesus is the one who draws people to him. He tells us in his parable:“Go out to the highways and hedgerows and make people come in that my home may be filled.” Luke, chapter 14, verse 23We know that freedom is a jewel for those who use it to enter the Heart of God. But freedom becomes camouflaged by a virus, when they don’t use it to enter Jesus and remain in his Heart.It is written that God wants us to enter by force: “make people come in”. But in the language of God, it’s easy to understand what he really wants to tell us. It might be something like this: “Bring them in with all the strength of my Love that I placed in your heart.” That being said, we understand how delicately, but with what insistence God tries to find us and gather us on his Heart. We are attracted to him.To welcome Jesus is to give him time so that he may sanctify our life. In our hearts, let’s join the feast of all the saints: “that at the name of Jesus every knee should bend, of those in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father”. Philippians, chapter 2, verses 10 and 11Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas