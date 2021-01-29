The novus ordo parishes around where I live were virtually empty even before covid. Just a few elderly people in attendance, and many don't have a full-time priest or are 'merging'. Some have now closed due to covid even though there is no government mandate to do so in England at present, which shows a complete lack of supernatural outlook. I stopped going to my parish over 20 years ago, I … More

The novus ordo parishes around where I live were virtually empty even before covid. Just a few elderly people in attendance, and many don't have a full-time priest or are 'merging'. Some have now closed due to covid even though there is no government mandate to do so in England at present, which shows a complete lack of supernatural outlook. I stopped going to my parish over 20 years ago, I couldn't cope with the liturgical and doctrinal anarchy any more. I travel into London and go to a parish church for the Traditional Latin Mass. Prior to covid, it had a very good attendance of young, large families and people of all ages. Since covid the attendance is less but still above average. Beautiful liturgy, sound doctrine. What's the problem? The problem is the likes of Fr Martin and what he represents, not younger traditional priests. I was displaced from my parish by the likes of Fr Martin and his ilk, and if a traditional priest went there I would probably return, and so would many others, instead of the few pensioners currently attending, who will mostly be dead in a few years, so that will mean another church 'merged' or even closed. THIS is the growing trend in the Church and it speaks volumes that Fr Martin doesn't even seem to acknowledge it. He's too busy worrying about young 'traddie' priests.