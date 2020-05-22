The Pope In India (1964)

The Pope in India. Colour. L/S Large bronze bell clanging. This bell weighs about 2,000 lbs and has been specially installed at the oval for the International Eucharistic Congress. C/U Bell clanging.… More





The Pope in India. Colour. L/S Large bronze bell clanging. This bell weighs about 2,000 lbs and has been specially installed at the oval for the International Eucharistic Congress. C/U Bell clanging. L/S of the crowds surrounding the airport building at San Cruz airport. L/S Dr. Shastri. L/S of the Pope's Air India plane taxiing in. L/S Dr. Shastri walking towards the plane surrounded by his government. L/S A group of clergy walking towards plane. M/S of Mrs Indira Ghandi. M/S Valerian Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay walking towards the plane. He is the First man to greet the Pope. L/S of the plane taxiing. M/S of the clergy moving forward. L/S of the Pope Paul VI walking down the steps of plane accompanied by Cardinal Gracias. L/S of the Pope on the steps giving the palms together Indian greeting 'Namast' sign. Shots of crowd, a sign 'Welcome to Bombay'. M/Ss of the Pope meeting various members of the clergy. L/S of the President house. Interior shots of the Pope shaking hands with Doctor Radhakrishnan. C/U the Pope talking Doctor Radhakrishnan. Shots of the crowds. assembled outside building. C/U of woman with shawl over her head. L/s of the Pope on balcony with Dr. Radhakrishnan. Shots of children in the crowd. M/S of the Pope blessing the crowd from balcony. More shots of people in crowd. Various similar shots. M/S of the Pope waving before getting into car. M/S of the Pope looking out of window of car. M/S of Dr. Heenan, Archbishop of Westminster walking across street on his way to the consecration of Bishops at the Oval. L/S of the altar. L/Ss of huge crowds awaiting the Pope's arrival. Various shot of the consecration of bishops ceremony in progress. L/Ss of the Pope waving to crowds from opened top vehicle. Shots of crowds worshipping. L/S the Catholic orphanage. C/U of a banner reading: "OUR POPE". Several shots of the Pope talking with orphan boy, crowds watching. L/Ss of the Catholic shrine - the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount. Shots of the Pope at the shrine. C/Us of crowd. M/S of Pope blessing crowd. Several shots of the large crowd at the airport as the Pope leaves. M/S of the Pope waving from doorway at top of aeroplane. L/S of the plane preparing for takeoff. FILM ID:1777.18