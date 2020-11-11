This McCarrick Victim Became An Abuser Himself

Priest 1 was sexully assaulted, by McCarrick, when he was a seminarian - later, Priest 1 sexually abused two teenage boys.



From the McCarrick report:

"In 1996, Dr. Richard P. Fitzgibbons, a psychiatrist from Pennsylvania, was asked by the Diocese of Metuchen to evaluate whether he was also of the opinion that Priest 1 was fit to return to full-time ministry. Dr. Fitzgibbons evaluated Priest 1 over the course of six sessions. On 8 November 1996, Dr. Fitzgibbons wrote to Metuchen’s Vicar for Personnel, stating: “[Psychologist 1] has summarized the history of sexual harassment which [Priest 1] has been subjected to . . . in the seminary, as a young priest, and by other priest patients at the [hospital]. After thoroughly evaluating [Priest 1], my professional opinion concurs with that of [Psychologist 1] in that [Priest 1] has been victimized and is not the victimizer.” In early December 1996, Bishop Hughes replied to Dr. Fitzgibbons in a letter copied to the Vicar for Personnel, asking for a “more detailed explanation” as to how Fitzgibbons reached his conclusion.370 Priest 1 was thereafter assigned by Bishop Hughes as an associate pastor in two parishes in January 1997, and then transferred to another diocese later that same year."