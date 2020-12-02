 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks24
fatherjasonworthley
2
Fr. Jason Worthley preaches a message from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
Surprisingly short, yet always to the point! A homily that's under five minutes? The celebrant is just getting started at the five minute mark. :D
Melvin Abel Lourenco
  • Report
Amen
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up