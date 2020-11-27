SSP Mass Christ the King November 22, 2020 Society of St. Paul Mass for Shut Ins for Christ the King November 22, 2020. Fr. George Balasko, celebrant; Deacon Don Billy, deacon and homilist; Brother … More

SSP Mass Christ the King November 22, 2020



Society of St. Paul Mass for Shut Ins for Christ the King November 22, 2020. Fr. George Balasko, celebrant; Deacon Don Billy, deacon and homilist; Brother Augustine Condon, SSP, lector; Sr. Elaine Schlinder, lector; Wayne Tomsic Combo, musicians for the Polka Mass.