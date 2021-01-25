Starting on a High Note: Andrea Bocelli Foundation to Open in Florence CurrentsNews Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be heard a lot more around Florence, because the new headquarters of his foundation are … More

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be heard a lot more around Florence, because the new headquarters of his foundation are in the heart of the city at Palazzo San Firenze. A ribbon celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and its new home in the Tuscan capital. The organization’s aim is to continue education and build community among youth.