Clicks7
Starting on a High Note: Andrea Bocelli Foundation to Open in Florence CurrentsNews Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be heard a lot more around Florence, because the new headquarters of his foundation are …More
Starting on a High Note: Andrea Bocelli Foundation to Open in Florence CurrentsNews
Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be heard a lot more around Florence, because the new headquarters of his foundation are in the heart of the city at Palazzo San Firenze. A ribbon celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and its new home in the Tuscan capital. The organization’s aim is to continue education and build community among youth.
Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be heard a lot more around Florence, because the new headquarters of his foundation are in the heart of the city at Palazzo San Firenze. A ribbon celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and its new home in the Tuscan capital. The organization’s aim is to continue education and build community among youth.