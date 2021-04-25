Clicks1
Normand Thomas

307. To listen



God knows that the strength of his Love can do anything. God wants to drag us to the desert, in the silence of our heart:
“So I will allure her; I will lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.” Hosea, chapter 2, verse 13

We just need to listen. We often think that living a personal desert is painful and that there seems to be a growing void. We feel so alone.

The desert is rather the ideal place where we can enter into a relationship with God. A heart to Heart relationship is never a refusal for him. God wants to be in touch with us all.

Book: … for Love
Normand Thomas
