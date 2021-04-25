307. To listen

God knows that the strength of his Love can do anything. God wants to drag us to the desert, in the silence of our heart:“So I will allure her; I will lead her into the desert and speak to her heart.” Hosea, chapter 2, verse 13We just need to listen. We often think that living a personal desert is painful and that there seems to be a growing void. We feel so alone.The desert is rather the ideal place where we can enter into a relationship with God. A heart to Heart relationship is never a refusal for him. God wants to be in touch with us all.Book: … for LoveNormand Thomas