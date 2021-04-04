A state of emergency has been declared in Florida’s Manatee County as a toxic wastewater reservoir is on the brink of collapse. Hundreds of families have been ordered to evacuate. Sources tell NBC … More

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida’s Manatee County as a toxic wastewater reservoir is on the brink of collapse. Hundreds of families have been ordered to evacuate. Sources tell NBC News that if the wall gives way, a 15 to 20 foot wall of water could flood homes and spill into Tampa Bay. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Sunday TODAY.