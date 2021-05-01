Clicks2
COSTA-TV1
Pope sends message as Church in Madagascar blesses new Cathedral. Pope Francis sends a message to the faithful in Madagascar, expressing his closeness as the Church blesses the Co-Cathedral of St. …More
Pope sends message as Church in Madagascar blesses new Cathedral.

Pope Francis sends a message to the faithful in Madagascar, expressing his closeness as the Church blesses the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Miandrivazo on 1 May, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker.
