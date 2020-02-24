Clicks200
"Just a little" public prayer in Venice
"𝔖𝔲𝔰𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨", Twitter, February 24: "Just saw an example of what it means that public gatherings are forbidden. The carabinieri just broke up this group of students singing outside San Marco. “…More
"𝔖𝔲𝔰𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨", Twitter, February 24: "Just saw an example of what it means that public gatherings are forbidden. The carabinieri just broke up this group of students singing outside San Marco. “Just a little time,” said the leader, and the police agreed. He lead the kids in prayer and then they walked away."
- Report
Social networks
Personally, I wonder if the carabinieri would be so aggressive in their enforcement if it was a Muslim group. European police seem to be developing two sets of standards: One for the Allahu Akbar crowd and one for everyone else.