"Just a little" public prayer in Venice

"𝔖𝔲𝔰𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨", Twitter, February 24: "Just saw an example of what it means that public gatherings are forbidden. The carabinieri just broke up this group of students singing outside San Marco. “Just a little time,” said the leader, and the police agreed. He lead the kids in prayer and then they walked away."
Ultraviolet
Personally, I wonder if the carabinieri would be so aggressive in their enforcement if it was a Muslim group. European police seem to be developing two sets of standards: One for the Allahu Akbar crowd and one for everyone else.
foward
And why not prohibit public transport? They simply show that they are anti-Christian.
