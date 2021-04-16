Democratic Lawmakers Push to Add Four Justices to the Supreme Court | EWTN News Nightly A handful of Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate want to bring forward a measure to add four justices… More





A handful of Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate want to bring forward a measure to add four justices to the Supreme Court. The proposal faces an uncertain future. Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts, supports the measure along with Representative Jerry Nadler from New York, but Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, says there is no timetable to vote on adding Supreme Court justices, also referred to as court packing. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to share his reaction to this push by the Democratic lawmakers and whether Speaker Pelosi's reaction means the issue will not go forward. Malcolm tells us if he surprised by Speaker Pelosi's reaction. He discusses whether historically there has been a precedent for court packing and what the dangers would be of adding four Supreme Court justices. The VP of the Institute for Constitutional Government explains how he sees this playing out.