Susan B. Anthony List President Reacts to President Biden's Speech to Congress: ‘Evil is Evil’

President Joe Biden gave his speech before Congress on Wednesday night, discussing "The American Rescue Plan," human rights, education, paid leave, jobs, health care and more. But it is what he did not talk about - abortion - that Marjorie Jones Dannenfelser, President of the Susan B. Anthony List, is calling out. "Evil is evil, whether it's in dark or in light." And also critical of the president, the GOP tweeted on Thursday, "100 days of failure." However, in another plea for unity, President Biden says, "We have to come together to heal the soul of this nation." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.