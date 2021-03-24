Congress Discusses Possibility to Grant Statehood to Washington, D.C. | EWTN News Nightly The U.S. House of Representatives held a four hour hearing yesterday on the possibility of granting statehood… More





The U.S. House of Representatives held a four hour hearing yesterday on the possibility of granting statehood to Washington, D.C. Republicans are accusing Democrats of a power play. They also say Congress does not have the authority to grant statehood to the nation's capital. The city's mayor says its lack of representation is "a glaring civil rights issue." If D.C. becomes a state, it would receive two Senators and a full voting member in the House of Representatives. Senior Legal Fellow at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, Hans Von Spakovsky, takes us through these arguments and tells us whether Congress has the authority to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. Von Spakovsky explains how often statehood has been discussed in the past for Washington, D.C. and how he sees this paying out.