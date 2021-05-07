May 8 The First Reading Acts of the Apostles 16,1-10. breski1 Paul reached (also) Derbe and Lystra where there was a disciple named Timothy, the son of a Jewish woman who was a believer, but his … More

May 8 The First Reading



Acts of the Apostles 16,1-10. breski1

Paul reached (also) Derbe and Lystra where there was a disciple named Timothy, the son of a Jewish woman who was a believer, but his father was a Greek.

The brothers in Lystra and Iconium spoke highly of him,

and Paul wanted him to come along with him. On account of the Jews of that region, Paul had him circumcised, for they all knew that his father was a Greek.

As they traveled from city to city, they handed on to the people for observance the decisions reached by the apostles and presbyters in Jerusalem.

Day after day the churches grew stronger in faith and increased in number.

They traveled through the Phrygian and Galatian territory because they had been prevented by the holy Spirit from preaching the message in the province of Asia.

When they came to Mysia, they tried to go on into Bithynia, but the Spirit of Jesus did not allow them,

so they crossed through Mysia and came down to Troas.

During (the) night Paul had a vision. A Macedonian stood before him and implored him with these words, "Come over to Macedonia and help us."

When he had seen the vision, we sought passage to Macedonia at once, concluding that God had called us to proclaim the good news to them.



Psalms 100(99),1-2.3.5.

Sing joyfully to the LORD, all you lands;

serve the LORD with gladness;

come before him with joyful song.



Know that the LORD is God;

he made us, his we are;

his people, the flock he tends.



The LORD is good:

his kindness endures forever,

and his faithfulness, to all generations.