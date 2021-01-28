SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the Left’s radical plan to erase President Donald Trump’s achievements. Hours after taking the oath of office, Joe Biden ushered in a raft of radical changes that kicked off … More

Hours after taking the oath of office, Joe Biden ushered in a raft of radical changes that kicked off the Democrats’ quest to undo Donald Trump’s legacy as the 45th president of the United States.



Rushing to dismantle his legacy, President Biden wasted no time signing - immediately signing a huge stack of executive orders, memorandums and proclamations to repeal Trump’s achievements rather than build his own.



In this special report, Sky News breaks down the Democrat machine’s scheme to erase Trump’s achievements, the impeachment dividing Congress to prevent him from ever leading America again and the concerted efforts by the left to deplatform conservatives.